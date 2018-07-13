Alesha MacPhail ‘died from pressure to her neck and face’

Have your say

Tragic 6-year-old Alesha MacPhail died after ‘pressure’ to her neck and face, it has been reported.

The cause of her death was revealed on Alesha’s death certificate, the details of which were reported in the Scottish Sun.

A death certificate was registered by Alesha’s mum Georgina Lochrane, 23, near to where the family lived in Coatbridge.

The document was believed to have been lodged on Tuesday, just eight days after the primary school pupil was found near her grandparents home on the Isle of Bute.

The primary cause of death listed on the certificate was ‘pressure to the neck and face’.

It stated that Alesha died at 9.23am on July 2 in a “wooded area on site formerly occupied by Kyles Hydro Hotel Rothesay”.

A boy of 16 is set to make a second appearance at Greenock Sheriff Court today charged with the rape and murder of Alesha.