Aiden McGeady sells his luxury Scots mansion for more than a million

Have your say

Former Celtic star Aiden McGeady has sold his luxury mansion for more than £1 million.

READ MORE - Scott Brown: SPFL should be helping Celtic because we’re in Europe

Picture: Savills

The football star offloaded the property as he is having another, even bigger home built nearby.

His five bedroom, three storey property on the outskirts of Glasgow was put on the market in July.

Property records show it was snapped up earlier this month for £1,025,000.

The house boasts a games room with its own bar, a cinema room, a balcony, an office and a double garage.

Picture: Savills

The walls of the 4,500 square feet house are adorned with football shirts from McGeady’s career and it is kitted out in lavish decor.

A sale brochure for the property read: “A bespoke, architect designed family home. Constructed in 2008, the property’s main hallmarks are its use of large windows bringing superb levels of natural light into the house and the high quality finishes.

“This is no more evident than in the splendid, galleried dining room with vaulted ceiling and full floor to ceiling high curved windows, making this one of the feature rooms of the property.

“The accommodation spans three floors and covers an impressive 4500 sq ft in all, including a magnificent games room, with its own bar and direct access to the decking and gardens beyond.

“The master bedroom on the first floor is both generous in size and impressive in its use of available space with a superb dressing room and spacious en suite bathroom and balcony.”

The house also has designer kitchens and bathrooms and security conscious McGeady has had CCTV and panic alarms fitted.

McGeady, 31, lived at the house with wife Claire, who he wed in 2013.

The winger, who was brought up in Glasgow but plays for the Republic of Ireland, is currently having a massive new home constructed in Lanarkshire.

McGeady paid £775,000 for the plot three years ago and construction started last year and is now nearing completion.

The seven-bedroom mansion will boast a gym, games room with a bar, a cinema room, two lounges and space for six cars.

McGeady played at Celtic for seven seasons before moving to Spartak Moscow in 2010. He has just signed a three-year deal with English Championship club Sunderland.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Ex-Real Madrid No 2 on Gers radar | Dembele winning fitness race | Ibrox repairs