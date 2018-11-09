8-year-old set to return from dream holiday to news of her dad’s murder

An 8-year-old girl is set to return from a dream holiday to Florida with her godmother to discover that her father has been murdered.

30-year-old Owen Hassan died after “an extremely violent assault” in Shawlands in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The man was discovered with serious injuries and later died the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Owen’s daughter Harleigh is in Florida on holiday with her godmother and isn’t due to return until next week.

Owen’s devastated former partner Alison Price – described him as “such a good dad who never let his weans down”.

She told the Daily Record: “He was such a good dad and even though we’ve been separated all that time, he was still like a best friend to me.

“He never let me or Harleigh down and took her every weekend.

“She is in Florida right now but Owen has still been talking to her on Facetime since she’s been away.

“The last thing he said to her before she went was, ‘I love you ginge and I’ll see you when you get back’.

“I really don’t know how I am going to tell her what has happened to him.”

Owen Jnr’s mum Courtney posted pictures on Facebook of the three of them together, with a tribute saying: “Happier times, co-pilots you used to call us.

“My heart is broken. Every time I look at our boy’s face, it breaks all over again.

“He worshipped the ground you walked on and out of everyone, you were the one person who was always there for me. No matter what, I’ll never forget you, our boy’s hero.

“I’ll make sure he knows all about how he was daddy’s best pal, rest in peace Owen Hassan, my one true love.”

She also revealed she was still trying to find a way to break the harrowing news to her son.

Detective Inspector Graham MacKellar of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams (West), said: “This was an extremely violent assault and at this time we are trying to establish the exact circumstances and motive for such an attack.

“Officers are viewing CCTV and speaking to local people in the area in an attempt to gather more information.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenview Street around 10.20pm on Wednesday, November 7 and either witnessed Mr Hassan being assaulted, or perhaps saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to come forward.”

Owen was also a loving dad to a young son, Owen Jnr, with his girlfriend Courtney Thomson.