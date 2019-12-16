60 firefighters tackle huge blaze in Glasgow

Have your say

Around 60 firefighters have worked over night to tackle a "challenging" blaze at a commercial building in the southside of Glasgow.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Seaward Street in the Kinning Park area of the city at 3.37am on Monday.

At the height of the incident, around 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with 12 fire engines at the scene.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen from across the River Clyde.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Garry MacKay said: "This was a complex and challenging incident with significant fire spread and crews worked hard to prevent further spread to neighbouring properties.

"We are now confident we have contained the blaze and are scaling back our response.

"I would like to thank our police and ambulance service partners who provided excellent support during this incident.

"We are working with Police Scotland to manage traffic disruption in the area this morning."

There were no reports of any injuries.

Seaward Street was closed to all traffic between Paisley Road West and the M8 eastbound off-slip to Scotland Street while emergency services dealt with the incident.