5 new bars and restaurants to look out for in Glasgow this summer

In the summer months, Glasgow is a fantastic location for dining out, and there’s no nicer time of year to eat and drink with friends and family.

If you’re in the mood to try something new, there are plenty of exciting bars and restaurants that have recently opened or are coming soon to the city. Here are some of the most enticing.

Kilmurry & Co

Cool and rustic, the recently opened Kilmurry & Co is a brunch and late night dining restaurant in Shawlands with a unique menu of more traditional breakfast fare coupled with seafood and international comfort food.

Visit: 210 Kilmarnock Road, G43 1TY - facebook.com/kilmurryco



Red Sky Bar

The recent nice weather means that Glasgow locals have been taking advantage of the brand new Red Sky Bar in Finnieston, at the top of the Radisson Red hotel.

Sip cocktails and enjoy bar snacks in style as you take in the stunning city skyline.

Visit: 25 Tunnel Street, G3 8HL - redskybar.com



Absurd Bird

Keep your eyes peeled for American fried chicken chain Absurd Bird, which is expected to open in the city centre soon.

Taking up residence in the former American Apparel shop on Mandela Place, the restaurant will serve fried chicken, waffles and cocktails.

Visit: Nelson Mandela Place, G2 1QY - absurdbird.com



Acid Bar

A hidden gem inside events space SWG3, Acid Bar opens early during the week and serves local coffee, treats from Tantrum Doughnuts and a lunch menu, as well as wine and other refreshments.

Modern and beautiful, the space can also be hired for private events.

Visit: 100 Eastvale Place, G3 8QG - swg3.tv/hire/acid-bar



Tempura Kiro

Small but perfectly formed, Tempura Kiro in the Southside specialises in the Japanese cooking styles of tempura and karaage.

Bring your own bottle and tuck into delicious and authentic Asian fare to your heart’s content.

Visit: 72 Victoria Road, G42 7AA - instagram.com/tempurakiro