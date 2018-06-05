20-year-old dies in horror accident at Bearsden train station

Have your say

A 20-year-old man has died in a horror accident at a train station after falling from a ladder onto the platform.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Bearsden railway station, in East Dunbartonshire, after the alarm was raised just before 9.20am this morning.

Police and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts, the worker could not be saved.

Officers remained on the scene while they continue to investigate how the worker came to a fall, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were seen coming out of the station holding a silver ladder which was put into the back of a police van.

Trains are now back up and running at the Bearsden railway station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 10am this morning (Tue) officers were called to Bearsden station following a report that a person had fallen some from height, causing serious injury.

“Initial reports suggested that the person had fallen from scaffolding at the station, however it is now believed to be a ladder.

“Police and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended, despite their best efforts a 20-year-old man could not be saved.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Officers remain on scene and are making enquiries to establish how the man came to fall, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be made for the Procurator Fiscal.”