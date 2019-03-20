1917: Steven Spielberg to film war movie in Glasgow this April

A new movie from Steven Spielberg and Skyfall director Sam Mendes will be filmed in Scotland, it has been confirmed.

by Alex Nelson

Plans for 1917 – a film set during the First World War – to shoot extensively in Glasgow were submitted last month and were given the go ahead by Glasgow City Council on Tuesday (19 March).

Govan Docks will be used in the production, and the planning application gives some hints to the major overhaul the crew are set to give a neglected area of the city.

The production is expected to be in town for 10 weeks, beginning on 22 April and finishing up on 28 June.

Filming on Govan Docks

The planning application proposes that a set will be constructed “which will be used to form specific sequences for a new feature film based on events during the First World War.”

The specific area of the docks in question is on and around the two northern most docks.

The set will be erected east of the ‘Pump House’ and will create a temporary extension to the existing building, as well as a temporary bridge that will “span dock #1.”

That area of Govan Docks has been scouted as an “ideal” location for the film, because it has “the appearance of a bridge over a canal”, according to the planning application.

Despite the production having the site for 10 weeks, the planning application states that the shoot will be “a relatively limited set build”, with “only four filming days planned.”

You can view the full application form here.

Who will star in 1917?

It’s not yet been confirmed which actors will be appearing in the film – or if any of them will be making the trip to Scotland for shooting – although Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones’ Tommen Baratheon) and Pride’s George MacKay are listed on 1917’s IMDb page.

Mendes will direct the film (his second war film after 2005’s Jarhead) while Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment are financing the production.

Will the film crew need extras?

It’s worth keeping a look out for casting calls, and the film will likely be looking for extras.

Though there are no calls for extras in Glasgow at the time of writing, Two 10 Casting are looking for male extras aged 17 - 35 for filming in Salisbury where 1917 is also shooting.

They will likely have more details if extras are need in Scotland.