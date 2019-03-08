18 dogs in urgent need of a home in Glasgow

These 18 dogs in Glasgow are in desperate need of a permanent, loving home.
The Dogs Trust currently has several dogs that need rehoming, some of which have had tragic backgrounds. These are 18 dogs currently up for adoption.
1. Hedgehog - 5 to 7 years
Hedgehog is very much a people dog. He gets to know you pretty quickly and gives you the warmest welcome. He needs someone with terrier experience and is looking for a home with a garden with a 6ft fence with no gaps.
Jonny is instantly friendly with everyone he meets and loves making new human friends. He must be the only pet in the home, with children over the age of 12 years that can give him some space if he needs it.