Dogs

18 dogs in urgent need of a home in Glasgow

These 18 dogs in Glasgow are in desperate need of a permanent, loving home.

The Dogs Trust currently has several dogs that need rehoming, some of which have had tragic backgrounds. These are 18 dogs currently up for adoption.

1. Hedgehog - 5 to 7 years

Hedgehog is very much a people dog. He gets to know you pretty quickly and gives you the warmest welcome. He needs someone with terrier experience and is looking for a home with a garden with a 6ft fence with no gaps.
2. Jonny - 5 to 7 years

Jonny is instantly friendly with everyone he meets and loves making new human friends. He must be the only pet in the home, with children over the age of 12 years that can give him some space if he needs it.
3. Merlin - 6 to 12 Months

Merlin is a young boy who hasn't had the best start in life. He is looking for a committed home that can give him the time and space to settle. Merlin is looking for a quiet home with a gentle family.
4. Pandora - 1 to 2 years

Pandora is a gorgeous dog who will need a committed and patient home. Experience with bull breeds is a must, but she will make a wonderful addition as she is full of fun and just wants to be loved.
