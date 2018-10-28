15-year-old arrested over attempted murder in Glasgow

A teenager has been arrested over the attempted murder of a man in a multi-storey car park.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident near the entrance of Cadogan Square car park in Glasgow at about 9.30pm on Friday.

Police launched an investigation and have now arrested a 15-year-old boy.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“It is anticipated that he will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday October 29. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

