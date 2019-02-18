10 of the best restaurants in Glasgow (according to The Scotsman critics)
From casual cuisine like pizza and tapas to fine dining dishes and street food, Glasgow’s food and drink scene is thriving.
Here are ten of the best restaurants according to The Scotsman’s critics.
1. Gather By Zique, Partick (90/100)
Gaby Soutar said she was 'spoiled' by her visit here, with dishes like the pork fritto misto and the crowdie cheesecake adding to the wow factor.
John Devlin
2. Iberica, City Centre, (82/100)
Sean Murphy stated that Iberica is riding the crest of the wave of great new Spanish restaurants in Glasgow and offers some 'sublime tapas'
Contributed
3. Alchemilla, Finnieston (85/100)
Gaby Soutar said that the team at the hugely popular Alchemilla turn ingredients like Jerusalem artichoke and octopus into gold.
John Devlin
4. Spanish Butcher, City Centre (85/100)
Dishes such as whole roasted suckling pig and secreto iberico de bellota make a visit to The Spanish Butcher a luxurious venture, wrote Gaby Soutar.
Contributed
View more