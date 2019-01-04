William Scott: Granddaughter thanks police and public for support after body is found

William Scott's granddaughter has thanked police and members of the public for their support over the past few weeks after a body was found today in the search for the pensioner.

Mr Scott, 90, was reported missing from his home in the Chesser area of the city on the 11 December.

Charlotte Gibson and her granddad, William Scott.

But police confirmed earlier today that a body had been found by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge, outside of Leith Docks.

No formal identification has taken place but the family have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained.

And this afternoon, in a touching message posted on Facebook, Mr Scott's granddaughter Charlotte Gibson wrote: "Thank you to my friends, the public and of course the police for their support and messages throughout the last 4 weeks.

"It has been a great help to our family in this difficult time. We were informed of the body being found today and whilst DNA is still to be confirmed police are more than certain that it is my grandpa.

"I am just glad that although myself, family and the public have been so worried these past weeks that in fact my grandpa was at peace none the wiser to it all and that’s the main thing to think about. 90 years old had a very adventurous and full life. I still have my birthday card from him and I’ve not opened it, it will stay sealed so that I can keep all his love in there and remember the love he gave to me."

During the first week of his disappearance, Charlotte appealed to the public to check their gardens and sheds for her granddad, and posted a video of him enjoying one of his favourite walks.

Known to friends and family as Billy or Scotty, the pensioner, who had links to Leith and regularly visited the area, had been spotted on CCTV on December 11 at the Foot of the Walk pub and the Kirkgate.

He was later spotted on CCTV outside the Finn and Bear pub at Leith Shore at around 4pm. It is then thought Mr Scott, who had mild dementia, spent some time at the nearby King’s Wark pub till around 8pm.

The location of the body is close to the King’s Wark pub where he was believed to have last been seen.

