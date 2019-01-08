What £1,500-a-night buys you at Leith’s new floating hotel

Have your say

PAMPERED guests on the Capital’s new floating hotel will be able to enjoy their own private deck and plush cabin – all for £1,500-a-night.

Reservations opened this week for overnight stays on the five-star MV Fingal in Leith, moored near sister ship the Royal Yacht Britannia.

the MV Fingal moored permanently in Leith

Among the 23 cabins is the penthouse Skerryvore Suite, billed as “exceptional in every way with the unmistakable air of romance throughout”.

Chief executive of owners The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, Bob Downie, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of Fingal as it has been a huge honour to take it on a journey from lighthouse tender to luxury floating hotel.

“Our crew are excited to welcome our first guests this week along with many more throughout 2019 and beyond.”

The Skerryvore Suite boasts a private deck and dining area, plus large living room with curved, soft leather sofas.

The MV Fingal's fine dining room

Decor has been meticulously selected from the finest craftsmen, including velvety fabrics and dazzling wallpaper.

It also features a private dining table, super king size bed, rain shower and a freestanding bath, Wi-Fi Smart TV Coffee and underfloor heating.

Bookings mark the completion of a £5 million development of the former Northern Lighthouse Board ship to be permanently berthed in Leith.

Fingal’s cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by her rich maritime heritage.

Fixtures and fittings have been meticulously selected

But not everyone is a fan as the Evening News reported in September, some residents fear the Fingal could become a “party boat”.

Its bid for an alcohol licence until 3am was put on hold so councillors could carry out a visit to the docks and the ship.

At least 60 Leith residents objected to the licensing proposals after planning permission was granted when councillors voted narrowly in favour of approval in 2017.

One resident, Tony Walker, said: “The boat is in the wrong place. It should never have been suggested that it goes into that location. This is on our back-doorstep.”

The Hyskeir bedroom inside Fingal.

Launched in 1963, Fingal was the last ship to be built by the prestigious Blythswood Shipbuilding Company in Glasgow.

She spent most of her service life working out of Oban helping maintain lighthouses and transporting their keepers, equipment and supplies to some of the most treacherous locations in Scotland.

Originally registered in Leith, Fingal has now returned home to the Port of Leith, the largest deep-water port in Scotland.

Those unable to stretch to the Skerryvore Suite can opt instead for a luxury cabin with private deck or a duplex cabin.

Prices start from £300-a-night for two people sharing, including VAT and a full Scottish breakfast.

“Carefully considered design offers the highest specifications of craftsmanship and finish, with nautical touches and polished woods,” said Mr Downie.

“Sumptuous Scottish leathers and the finest linens are in colour palates inspired by Fingal’s journey from land and sea.”