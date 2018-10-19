Video: Edinburgh’s Lothian Buses release song for 22 service

One of Edinburgh’s busiest bus routes now has a song dedicated to it.

Most of us have a usual route to work, whether it’s driving or taking a train or bus. Commuter Neil Barber, a local music teacher, musician and song writer, is so taken with his daily journey that he decided to write a song about it - Riding on the 22.

Neil posted the song to Lothian Buses and they loved it so much, they have produced this video.

Posting the video on their Facebook page, the team at Lothian Buses said: ‘It goes from Gyle to Ocean Terminal’ Riding on the 22!

“Check out this song written about our Service 22 by Neil Barber. We’re sure you will love it as much as we do.”

Neil said: “It was a joy to work with Lothian and to celebrate public transport which is so important.

Picture: Lothian Buses

“These days I usually write songs for other people so it was great fun to be in the limelight again for the first time in many years.

“I use the 22 bus service regularly and it has a well-deserved reputation for being a popular and reliable service. The idea for the song genuinely came to me on The West Approach Road. Everything in the lyrics is true!”

Read more: Finance director leaves Lothian Buses just months into job

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital