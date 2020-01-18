‘Unacceptable’ burning of memorial benches prompts launch of inquiry

Officials have launched an investigation after it emerged around 70 much-loved memorial benches have been burned by Edinburgh City Council workers.

Photos passed to The Scotsman showed the damaged memorial benches being destroyed on a bonfire after it was decided they would be too costly to repair.

The benches were been removed from West Princes Street Gardens, and council sources suggested some had been memorials to Victoria Cross holders. It is understood the benches sat at the council’s Inch Depot for more than a year before being set alight.

Sources claimed that instead of patching up damaged benches, managers at the council were instead telling staff to burn the benches on a bonfire to save money from their budgets.

About 70 benches, which had had their memorial plaques removed, were said to have been burned at Inch Depot.

The actions were condemned by whistleblowers within the council who said any benches that have “a bit of damage” are being scrapped.

Edinburgh City Council described the burning as “unacceptable” and said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

The authority said every step of the decommissioning process was followed until the burning and it is understood the plaques with the names of loved ones were removed before the benches were set alight. Council policy states that if a bench is damaged “beyond repair”, the cost of a replacement is the purchaser’s responsibility.

Before 2010, the council was in effect maintaining benches in perpetuity, but decided to end the practice due to cost.

In 2018, a motion was passed to shorten this period to 20 years.

Wooden benches such as the ones shown to have been set alight cost families £3,925, while a metal bench costs £1,965, with a 20-year maintenance warranty included.

Repairing the benches would have cost the council more than £33,000.

Decommissioned benches are usually disposed of by being broken up by workshop staff. This should only happen 12 months after the bench is removed.

A spokesman for the council said: “We have a very clear policy in place to decommission benches respectfully when they reach the end of their life. This involves storing the benches and plaques and reaching out to donors to discuss future arrangements and this was correctly followed.

“Standard practice is to recycle the parts of the benches which can be reused and very regrettably this part of the process was not followed.

“An investigation is underway to understand why this has happened and appropriate action will be taken.”