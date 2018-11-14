Train factory to bring 1,000 jobs to Longannet in Fife

At least 1,000 jobs will be created at a train-building factory to be built at Longannet in Fife, Spanish firm Talgo announced today.

Construction of the 70,000 square metre plant on the former power station site is expected to take 18 months.

The factory will be built on the former Longannet power station site. Picture: ScottishPower

Talgo plans to build a range of trains and has been shortlisted for the high-speed trains contract for the HS2 line due to open between London and northern England in 2026.

It said extra jobs would be created in planning and construction of the factory.

An “innovation centre” will also be established at Chesterfield in Derbyshire.

The company said it would establish "true manufacturing" at Longannet using UK-sourced components, rather than assembling imported parts.

President Carlos de Palacio said: "The establishment of a manufacturing facility at Longannet is a significant part of Talgo’s future

strategy."

Talgo said it had been chosen because of its good sea, rail and road connections, and availability of skilled workers.

Components may be brought in by ship, while the firm said it would be keen to see further rail electrification to enable newly-built trains to run direct from the factory.

That suggests a possible upgrading of the single-track line past Longannet between Alloa and Dunfermline which was previously used by coal trains going to the power station.

Talgo has built trains for the Haramain high-speed line between La Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, and high-speed trains for Spanish operator Renfe.

The news will return train building to Scotland after a gap of more than 30 years.

The last ones were built at Walter Alexander factory in Falkirk, which now makes buses as Alexander Dennis.

The announcement also marks a significant expansion for 76-year-old Talgo, whose workforce will grow by one third from the current 2,000 spread across plants in Spain, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United States..

Paul Lewis, managing director of Scottish Government agency Scottish Development International, said the plans offered “considerable benefits” .

He said: “With our public and private sector partners, we’ve worked intensively for many months to deliver the optimum proposal and to secure Scotland and Fife as the preferred location for Talgo’s investment, so this announcement today is a great news.

“The quality and skills of the workforce in the Fife area, combined with the strength of the business environment, will help Talgo realise its vision of establishing a world-class high value manufacturing facility for the rail sector.”