Tories’ “narrow-minded nationalism” attacked in the Commons by Edinburgh MP

Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine has told the Prime Minister that the Tories’ “narrow-minded nationalism” poses an “existential threat” to the UK.

In an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions, the Edinburgh West MP said: “Stubborn Brexiteer isolationism could see us faced with a hard border on the Republic of Ireland and a disconnect with parts of the country which voted overwhelmingly for Remain.

“So is the Prime Minister ready to accept that her party’s narrow-minded nationalism poses an existential threat to the United Kingdom and that Brexiteer belligerents could break-up Britain?”

Mrs May said the Government was working in the “national interest” for a “good deal with the European Union” that would ensure trade could continue across all industries important to the UK.

“We’re working for a good deal for the whole of the United Kingdom once we’re outside the European Union.”

Later on, Theresa May denied reports that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would be the final arbiter in cases arising from Brexit.

The Prime Minister said the Government would ensure the ECJ does not have jurisdiction in the UK in the future, after she was pressed on the issue by Brexiteer Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The North East Somerset MP, speaking during PMQs, said: “There have been reports that the Government is willing to agree that the European Court of Justice would be the final arbiter in most cases arising from Brexit.

“As this would be inconsistent with the Prime Minister’s previous commitments, will she authoritatively deny it?”

Mrs May replied: “I haven’t seen those particular reports - I see quite a few reports about claims about what is happening in relation to Brexit, I haven’t seen those particular reports - but if they are as he has suggested then they are wrong.

“We have been very clear in the work that we have been doing about ensuring that in the future the European Court of Justice does not have jurisdiction in the UK.”

