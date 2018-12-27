Three charged over attempted murder in Kirkcaldy

Have your say

Three people have been charged over an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

A disturbance in Cawdor Crescent at around 5.30am on Sunday led to three people being treated in hospital.

An attack on a 38-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder, while a 42-year-old man was also seriously injured and a 31-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

Both men remain in hospital but the woman has since been released.

Police said two men, aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.