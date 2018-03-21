Still Game's Greg Hemphill creates new ghost-hunting drama for BBC Scotland

Scotland’s answer to the Ghostbusters are set to arrive on the nation’s TV screens next month - and are expected to get much more than they bargained for.

Still Game star Greg Hemphill has written and directed a new BBC Scotland drama following the exploits of a band of Scottish psychic investigators.

Deacon Blue singer Lorraine McIntosh has the lead role as Faye Bowers, the host of Ghost Haunt Live, a TV show which tricks viewers into thinking they have seen paranormal activity.

The comedy horror Long Night at Blackstone, which will be screened by BBC Scotland on Easter Monday, sees her team arrive at Blackstone, a dilapidated mansion owned by an eccentric laird, played by Taggart star John Michie.

Michie and McIntosh, whose previous screen roles have included My Name Is Joe, Scot Squad and River City, is joined by Gregory’s Girl star John Gordon Sinclair and Balamory favourite Julie Wilson Nimmo.

Nimmo, Sinclair, McIntosh and Michie all starred in a previous spine-tingling drama Hemphill wrote and directed for BBC Scotland, West Skerra Light, which went out on Halloween.

Other members of the Ghost Haunt Live crew are played Natali McLeary, Michael Abubakar and Lorna Craig, while a “very special mystery guest” is said to made a chilling appearance in the programme.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said: “Faye Bowers is the host of Ghost Haunt Live, a low rent paranormal activity show she fronts with psychic sidekick Pat Tomorrow.

“A master of trickery and pretence, Faye is desperate to be taken seriously as a journalist, so when she discovers the show is about to be axed, she’s determined to go out with a bang.”

Although filming starts normally enough, it soon becomes apparent that all is not right and a ‘Long Night at Blackstone’ beckons for Faye and her crew.”

