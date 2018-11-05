Spice Girls to play Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium as part of reunion tour

Have your say

The Spice Girls will play Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium next summer as part of their UK stadium tour.

In a video shared on the band’s newly-created Twitter account, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are seen in a mock news broadcast, confirming the details of their tour.

Spice Girls have announced a huge reunion tour.

Victoria Beckham was absent from the clip. It was previously known that she would not be joining her former bandmates for their comeback tour.

The Spice Girls will first perform on June 1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, before heading to the Coventry Ricoh Arena on June 3 and Sunderland Stadium Of Light on June 5.

They will then go on to perform at the Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8, the Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on June 10 and London’s Wembley Stadium on June 15.

The social media clip also confirmed that Jess Glynne will join the Spice Girls as a “very special guest”.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday 10th November at 10.30am from Ticketmaster.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital