Signal fault at Edinburgh Waverley causes major disruption to trains

Have your say

Commuters travelling in and out Edinburgh this morning are facing major disruption after a signalling fault at Waverley station.

ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Milngavie via Airdrie are affected as a result and may be delayed or revised.

The transport firm said disruption is expected until at least 10:00.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Safety scares at Capital’s schools | D-Day for airport flightpath | Traffic and travel

Ticket acceptance is in place on First Scotland East bus services between Edinburgh and Bathgate and also Edinburgh Trams services services between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

ScotRail said on their website: “The points failure at Edinburgh Waverley has re-occurred and our staff are returning to site to investigate. Services into and out of Edinburgh will be subject to disruption.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital