Scottish independence marchers claim victory in battle to overturn Holyrood Park ban

ORGANISERS of a pro-independence march through Edinburgh tomorrow have claimed victory in their bid to hold part of the rally in Holyrood Park.

Around 50,000 people are expected to take part in the march down the Royal Mile, staged by All Under One Banner, starting at Johnston Terrace at 1pm on Saturday 6 October and finishing at the Scottish Parliament.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who manage next-door Holyrood Park, had refused permission for a demonstration, saying they could not allow events of a “political nature” in the park.

But at 3:30 today, All Under One Banner, the organisers of the event said the ban had been overturned. The group tweeted: “#AUOB are victorious.

“We have just left a lengthy meeting with Edinburgh council, Police Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland where an executive call was made by Police to facilitate our Rally at Holyrood park in the interests of H & S and public order.”

