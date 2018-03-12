Scottish Crufts winner hits out at ‘silly’ vegan protestors

The winner of this year’s Crufts competition has hit back the “silly” protestors who tried to ruin her moment in the spotlight.

Tease the Whippet scooped the crown after a flawless display at the world’s biggest dog show at the NEC Arena in Birmingham on Sunday.

The intruder. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

But the finale quickly descended into chaos as placard-waving animal rights protestors stormed the stage while the Best in Show trophy was being awarded.

READ MORE: Edinburgh dog wins Crufts

Two French demonstrators from a vegan activist group backed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) burst through barriers and into the stage with banners saying “Crufts: Canine Eugenics”.

Dog owner Yvette Short, 52, from Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, was captured live on TV clutching her two-and-a-half-year-old pooch to safety as the activists rushed to spoil her moment.

Mrs Short today hit back at the stunt, adding: “That spoilt it, they scared my dog.

“They are meant to be animal lovers. That wasn’t being lovely, was it?

READ MORE: Giant pandas will not breed in Edinburgh Zoo this year

“They are silly people.”

But Mrs Short was still ecstatic with the win alongside the support she has received from friends and family.

She added: “The win was amazing, it’s tremendous.

“The family has shown great support and other people along the way.

“I saw the judge pointing but I looked down because you just never know whether they are pointing at you or not.

“We are not sure what we are going to do with the dog yet as she’s only two-and-a-half, so we’ll see when we get home.”

The win brought to a close another memorable Crufts, which attracted more than 150,000 visitors to Birmingham over the four days.

Tease was up against a Pointer, which took Reserve Best in Show, Newfoundland, a Border Collie, a Papillon, an Akita and a Scottish Terrier.