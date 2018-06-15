Scots urged to support a William Wallace Day

An Edinburgh tourist attraction is to launch a campaign to introduce a new national holiday to William Wallace.

Research by the Edinburgh Dungeon found the majority of Scots (72 per cent), would support a day to celebrate Wallace with 42 per cent declaring him “the bravest Scot ever”.

New campaign for a national holiday to mark Scotland's Braveheart.

More than a third of people who took part in the study also say they have more of an affinity with Wallace than St Andrew.

READ MORE: A brief history of William Wallace

A total of 500 people across Scotland over 16 took part in the survey which was conducted online by Censuswide between 8 and 11 June.

The Edinburgh Dungeon will launch a campaign for a new national holiday to mark Scotland’s Braveheart. A week-long series of campaigning and petitioning will be held in various locations.