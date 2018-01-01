Scotland welcomes first babies of 2018

Have your say

Scotland has welcomed its first new born arrivals of 2018.

The first is understood to have been Harry Jacob Ferguson, who arrived just past midnight at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham welcomed Travis at 01:30

Bonnie Mary Lindsay Patrucci was born at 00:05 at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

Ten minutes later, a still-to-be-named girl was born to Susanne Dwyer and Richard Mills at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Oliver was born to Erin Miller and Matthew Briggs at 00:30.

In Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham had a boy, Travis, at 01:30.