Rush hour rail chaos as Edinburgh-Glasgow trains cancelled

Rail passengers are facing a morning of misery after a number of train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow were delayed or cancelled

The travel disruption comes as Network Rail carry out safety inspections on the track between Cambuslang and Uddingston, resulting in ScotRail services between the Capital and Glasgow being suspended.

Disruption is expected until 1pm.

ScotRail said in a statement: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Uddingston and Cambuslang all lines are closed. Disruption is expected until 13:00 01/11.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts will be terminated at and started back from Fauldhouse.

The rail firm are urging passengers to look for trains travelling to Glasgow Queen Street, Helensburgh Central or Milngavie. Passengers travelling from Glasgow should use services from Glasgow Queen Street high and low-level stations.

Check your journey on ScotRail's website

