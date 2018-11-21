Revamp of Calton Hill observatory site for gallery and restaurant revealed

A multi-million pound transformation of one of Edinburgh’s most prominent landmarks was unveiled today - exactly 200 years after it was originally opened.

Architect William Henry Playfair’s City Observatory complex on Calton Hill has been converted into the home of a new art gallery and restaurant boasting panoramic views across the Scottish capital.

Work on the 4.5 million revamp of the City Observatory complex began five years ago.

The £4.5 million project, which will see the entire complex fully opened to the public for the first time in its history this weekend, has created a new home for the Collective Gallery.

Dating back to 1984, it has been working on the project for more than five years since relocating from Cockburn Street and its backers include the city council, Creative Scotland, the Heritage Lottery Fund and Edinburgh World Heritage.

The project, the cost of which has risen by £1 million since work begin, has opened more than a year later than originally envisaged.

However the city council has described the restoration of the City Observatory as "one of the most significant conservation projects to take place in Edinburgh in recent times."

The William Henry Playfair-designed City Observatory which has been restored on Calton Hill dates back to 1818.

The new restaurant, which will operate from a purpose-built site, will be run by same team behind The Gardener’s Cottage, which has operated in nearby Royal Terrace Gardens since 2012.

Collective Gallery director Kate Gray said: "After more than five years of fundraising and hard work it’s incredibly exciting to be opening our doors to visitors at last.

"Collective is situated in a very special location on Calton Hill and we hope to offer our visitors an equally special experience, combining extraordinary art and architecture with panoramic views of the city.

"We now extend a warm welcome to the residents of Edinburgh and visitors to the city and invite them to come up and see us.”

Donald Wilson, culture convener at the city council, said: "Gazing over the city from the top of Calton Hill, the City Observatory has played an important role in Edinburgh life for hundreds of years.

"Now it is set to become one of the most unique ‘must visit’ destinations in all of the city.

"The building is a historically significant symbol of the Edinburgh Enlightenment as well as a major contributor to the history of star gazing. It’s a brilliant example of Scottish architecture – an original Playfair design – and boasts a prominent position on the Edinburgh skyline with panoramic views of the Firth of Forth, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle.

"When it reopens, it is also going to be a space for people to enjoy the arts and for the public to visit freely. I am delighted that we have been able to support the project with significant investment from the council and many years of collaboration with Collective.

"It is surely one of the most significant conservation projects to take place in Edinburgh in recent times.”