Remains found on St Andrews beach identified as student Duncan Sim

Police have formally identified the body of missing St Andrews student Duncan Sim.

A member of the public found partial remains in the water in the West Sands beach area of the Fife town and reported the discovery to police on the evening of Sunday 3 June.

The 19-year-old had not been in contact with friends or family since leaving an event at Madras Rugby Club in the Fife town at about 11:15pm on Wednesday, 14 March.

The first year chemistry undergraduate was due to arrive at another venue with a group of fellow students.

READ MORE: Police step up search for missing St Andrews student Duncan Sim

The alarm was raised the next morning after the teenager failed to return to his halls of residence. Friends described his disappearance at the time as completely out of character.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Duncan’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Duncan, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.

“We are very grateful for all the support that we received from the public, especially the Fife and Scottish Borders communities, during the search for Duncan.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Police Scotland for their efforts and support throughout the course of their investigations.

“We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, Local Area Commander for North East Fife, said: “This has been a terrible loss of a young man’s life and our thoughts and condolences are with Duncan’s family and friends.

“Their courage and cooperation over the course of our investigation has been commendable and we will continue to provide them with support and assistance as they come to terms with this tragic news.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted with our inquiries by sharing our appeals information and supporting our search activity.”