Rail disruption: Delays on Edinburgh - Glasgow line due to overhead wires damage

Rail users have been warned to expect travel disruption until at least 10pm due to damaged wires on the Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Queen Street line.

Damage to the overhead wires near Polmont has resulted in disruption for electric powered trains in both directions on the Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street/ Stirling via Falkirk line.

Diesel powered trains are able to run as normal through the affected area but electric powered trains are unable to go at full speed, with most rails travelling at 10mph.

As a result of the damaged lines, there is a 30 minute addition to journeys with a number of services subject to cancellation.

Scotrail tweeted: “Services are now passing the affected area. We’re sorry for the disruption to your journey and we’re working hard to get trains back on schedule.”

Disruption is currently expected until at least 10pm.