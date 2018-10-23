Rail chaos as Glasgow-Edinburgh trains cancelled due to engineer works

ScotRail services travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh are cancelled this morning as a result of engineering works not being finished on time.

The transport firm informed passengers at around 6.15am on Tuesday that services in and out of Glasgow Queen Street were “unable to operate”.

A road rail vehicle breaking down on the track near to Glasgow Queen Street overnight is believed to be causing the issue.

ScotRail said they are working to secure diesel trains to operate a limited Glasgow-Edinburgh service via Springurn. In the meantime, passengers can use ScotRail tickets and Smart cards on First Buses and Lothian Transport Buses between Edinburgh Wavelery and Edinburgh Park.

Passengers are also being advised to travel from Queen Street low level to get to Edinburgh via Airdrie/Bathgate or via Glasgow Central Station.

The disruption is expected until at least 10am this morning as there will likely be knock-on effects due to trains and staff being out of place.

Visit the ScotRail website and Twitter account for full updates on the service.

