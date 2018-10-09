Prisoner with links to Edinburgh back behind bars after going on the run

A 27-year-old man who was born in prison is back behind bars after allegedly going on the run during a period of home leave.

Ross Anderson was given leave to go home from Castle Huntly jail but allegedly breached strict release conditions by getting drunk after he got out of the prison.

His licence was revoked by prison chiefs but Anderson was accused of going missing for three days before being traced at the Glasgow Green Hockey Centre.

Anderson, Broughton Road, Edinburgh, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday face a petition alleging he absconded earlier this month.

He is alleged to have defeated the ends of justice by going on the run after having his licence revoked on 5 October.

Anderson was granted home leave from 3 October with a curfew condition and a strict no-alcohol rule which he allegedly flouted on 5 October.

The petition alleges that he failed to be back at the jail by 6 October and then remained at large in Edinburgh and Glasgow until 8 October.

Anderson made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination. He was returned to custody by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

Anderson was born in Cornton Vale prison to a heroin addict mother.