Power returns to Edinburgh after ‘unplanned electric fault’

A number of homes and businesses in Edinburgh were hit by a power cut on Friday afternoon.

Scottish Power confirmed that three postcodes in the city had been affected by the “unplanned electric fault”, which happened at around 12.30pm.

The official Twitter account for the SP energy network tweeted shortly after the outage that the power cut was affecting people in the EH3, EH4, and EH12 postcodes in the city and that they were working to address the fault.

The power returned at around 1.50pm, an hour before it was estimated to get back up and running.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Social media users took to Twitter at the time to complain after noticing the power outages in the areas, which included a number of traffic lights and the Queensferry Road offices of the Edinburgh Evening News.

One wrote: “Any idea if there’s been a power cut in the West End of Edinburgh?? Our building has just lost all power”

Another added: “It’s a bummer when you’re in the shower and there’s a power cut. Edinburgh...West-End. What’s happening?”