Pollution warning issued for Fife beach

A pollution warning has been issued for a beach in Fife following a power failure at a waste water treatment works

The warning has urged members of the public not to swim or paddle at Leven Beach.

it has feared that a power failure at Levenmouth waste water treatment works on Thursday may have resulted in waste water leaking and impacting the beach.

The fault led to a leak of sewage, affecting the beach and the River Leven.

The fault has now been repaired however the warning is in place over the weekend.