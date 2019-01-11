Police search for missing boy, 14, last seen at his Livingston school

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen at his school in Livingston today.

Peter Hammond was last seen at 12:20pm when he disappeared from James Young Secondary School in Quentin Rise, Dedridge in the West Lothian town.

He is described as being 5ft 2ins in height, of slim build with light brown short hair. He was wearing his school uniform of black trousers with a white shirt and purple school tie, a black V neck jumper, black shoes and a grey Superdry jacket, and has a Black Adidas rusksack in his possession.

The schoolboy went missing previously and was found in McDonald's in Livingston and is known to frequent the Livingston town centre area, including Asda and also Broxburn

Peter has ADHD and reactive attachment disorder, and there are concerns for his wellbeing at this time as Peter is believed to be on his own

Anyone who believes they have seen Peter should contact police immediately on 101.