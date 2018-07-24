Police revisit scene of teenage girl’s attack in Fife

Police have revisited the scene where a teenage girl was assaulted in woodland one week on from the attack.

A hooded man came up and grabbed the 15-year-old’s arm as she was walking along the footpath between Dunbar Court and the Leslie Viaduct in Glenrothes, Fife, around 7.20pm on Monday July 16.

She managed to break free and ran away.

Police revisited the scene as they continue their investigations to trace the suspect who is described as white, aged between 18 and 40, 5ft 11in tall and of slim build with stubble. He spoke with a local accent in a deep voice.

He was wearing a black hooded zip-up top with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the girl and our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including the man’s motive.

“High visibility patrols were conducted in the area one week on from the incident and a number of people have been spoken to as part of this, including three males seen using a motorbike in the area at the time who we previously appealed for.

“We continue to urge anyone who may have seen this man in the area around the time of the assault, or who recognises his description, to contact us or the charity Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3565 of July 16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.