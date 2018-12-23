Police probe after man dies in Fife street

A major investigation has been launched after a man died in a Fife street.

Police Scotland have set up cordons around the area of Adam Smith Court in Kirkcaldy after the body was discovered this morning around 9.41am.

No further details have been released about the identity of the deceased and the death is being treated as “unexplained” by police officers.

A Police Scotsman spokesperson confirmed to The Scotsman: “Police in Fife are investigating after a man was found injured in the street at Adam Smith Court, Kirkcaldy around 9.41am on Sunday December 23.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have any information which could assist the police investigation should contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.