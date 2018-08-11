Police investigate death of woman in Dunfermline woods

Police are investigating the death of a woman in woods in Dunfermline.

The body of the 39-year-old was discovered in Calais Muir Woods near to Nightingale Place in the Fife town shortly before 11am on Saturday.

The woman's body was found in Calais Muir Woods. Picture: Google

The death is not thought to be suspicious, but officers remain in the area while an investigation is carried out.

READ MORE: Police attend ‘ongoing incident’ in Dunfermline woodland

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson said: “Inquires are at an early stage, however, we would like to assure the community that at this stage there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“There will be a uniformed presence in the area to allow the investigation to take place and we thank members of the public for their patience.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital