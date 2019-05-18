Police asked Edinburgh McDonald’s not to sell milkshakes over Farage missile fears - reports

A McDonald’s outlet in Edinburgh was reportedly asked by police not to sell milkshakes over fears Nigel Farage protesters would use the products as missiles.

The former UKIP leader addressed supporters at a Brexit Party campaign rally on Friday evening at the Capital’s Corn Exchange.

The Evening News understands police requested a nearby McDonald’s outlet not to sell milkshakes or ice cream due to concerns that the products would be used as missiles - mirroring an attack earlier this month on far right activist Tommy Robinson.

Video footage of a protester launching a milkshake at Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, went viral and received widespread media coverage after it was shared online.

To avoid a similar incident, a notice was placed in the window of the Asda Chesser store where the McDonald’s branch is based.

The notice read: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice cream tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events.”

Mr Farage, who resigned from UKIP last year in protest at what he described as its “anti-Muslim fixation”, is widely expected to be returned as an MEP for his new pro-Brexit movement.

Back in 2013 Mr Farage was forced to take refuge in the Canon’s Gait bar in Edinburgh’s Old Town after he was swarmed by angry protesters as he left a press conference.

Asda Chesser and McDonald’s have been contacted but were unavailable for comment.

