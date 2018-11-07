Pervert who sexually abused young children over 33 year period jailed

A man who sexually abused young children over a 33 year year period has been jailed.

Raymond Oldham was sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday after admitting a host of charges including rape.

The 51-year-old targeted five boys and one girl who were aged between eight and 13-years-old in the Fife and East Lothian areas.

READ MORE: CCTV images released after attack outside Leith Walk pub

Officers began to investigate Oldham in 2016, after he was caught with an indecent image of a child on his mobile phone.

He was subsequently arrested and charged in July 2017.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Dursley of Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit said: “Oldham targeted vulnerable young people and abused a position of trust he held with them.

“He is a prolific offender who committed the most disgraceful crimes. It is thanks to the courage of the victims that Oldham will now face the consequences of his actions.

“We welcome the sentencing today and hope that the victims can take some comfort knowing Oldham will spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and will continue to work alongside partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring offenders to justice.”

If you have concerns or information about child abuse then these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital