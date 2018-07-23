Pensioner struck by vehicle after collapsing onto St Andrews road

A pensioner has reportedly been struck by a vehicle after collapsing onto a road in St Andrews.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson stated that emergency services were called to the scene on Bell Street in St Andrews at 3.20pm on Monday, where a 72-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police officers on the scene were reported to have closed the road while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “A 72-year-old woman is being taken to Ninewells Hospital and emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and the public are asked to avoid the area, where possible.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.”