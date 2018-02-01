Passengers evacuated after Fife train catches fire

Have your say

Passengers have been evacuated from a train in Fife after it caught fire this afternoon.

The incident happened near Cupar.

Firefighters attended the scene about 3pm today.

It is understood all passengers were safely taken off the train.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3:06pm on Thursday, February 1 to reports of a small fire which had taken hold underneath a train carriage.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to Cupar railway station where all passengers had safely left the train prior to firefighter’s arrival.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

However, commuters travelling through Fife are now facing delays after a warning of disruption by ScotRail.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Due to a broken down train, services between Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen are currently disrupted.

