Overnight road closures planned on M90 this week

Motorists planning to use the M90 on Wednesday night will be faced with diversions as overnight works get underway in Fife.

The slip roads at the M90 junctions 2 and 3 will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, 31 October until 6am on Thursday, 1 November to allow for lighting works and draining investigations.

Amey, the company responsible for operating the Forth bridges and approach roads, said the works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption and are not expected to cause significant delays.

The following roads will be affected with diversions signposted:

M90 Junction 2 Southbound off-slip:

Traffic set to be diverted via M90 southbound to Junction 1c Admirality, returning onto M90 northbound.

M90 Junction 3 Northbound off-slip:

Traffic will be diverted via M90 northbound to Junction 4 Kelty, returning onto M90 southbound.

M90 Junction 3 Southbound on-slip:

Traffic will be diverted via M90 northbound to Junction 4 Kelty, returning onto M90 southbound.

