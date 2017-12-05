Open letter warns of 'severe impact' on economy if arts cuts are imposed

More than 120 leading arts, heritage and business organisations have joined forces to warn the Scottish Government of the “severe impacts” of potential cuts in its culture budget when it is set next week.

Ministers have been told key economic growth ambitions will be “critically undermined” if there are cuts imposed on a sector they say is worth £4.6 billion a year to the country and supports 84,000 jobs.

They have pointed out that the £325 million currently ring-fenced by the government for culture and tourism represents less than one per cent of its overall budget.

The letter has warned the government may need to increase funding for the cultural sector simply to maintain the “status quo” due to a slump in National Lottery funding and cuts to local authority budgets.

The letter, addressed to Scottish finance minister Derek Mackay, states: “We believe that public investment in culture offers outstanding value for money.”

It has been coordinated by the charity Arts and Business Scotland, which has helped find funding for cultural groups and organisations for the last 31 years.

Its chief executive, David Watt, said there was concern that a “real risk” to future funding of the arts in Scotland would have a “devastating impact” the length and breadth of Scotland.

The National Theatre of Scotland, the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre, the Scottish Book Trust and NVA, the arts organisation behind plans to breathe new life into St Peter’s Seminary, in Argyll, are among those to agree to speak out over the prospect of cuts.

Operators of the Traverse, Royal Lyceum, King’s and Festival theatres in Edinburgh are among those to back the open letter, along with the Citizens’ and Tron in Glasgow, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Perth Theatre.

The letter states: “We are writing to express our collective concern as to the severe impact of potential cuts to revenue funding to the cultural sector in the forthcoming 2018-19 Scottish budget.

“The significant added value culture brings to Scotland’s economy and society has been widely documented. Scotland’s creative industries are estimated to contribute £4.6 billion annually to the Scottish economy, supporting 84,000 jobs.

“Meanwhile, with tourism worth around £11 billion to the Scottish economy each year, a third of tourists visiting Scotland are inspired to do so by the country’s culture and heritage.

“At the same time, having a vibrant cultural sector offers important societal benefits. A 2013 study conducted by the Scottish Government shows clear and significant links between cultural participation and improved health and wellbeing – and there is also widespread evidence of the broader positive societal impact culture brings in areas including education, justice and community cohesion.

“Elsewhere, the latest Scottish Household Survey shows that, at a rate of 92 per cent, the Scottish population is more culturally engaged than ever before.

“Given the huge added value the cultural sector brings to Scotland’s economy, society and business community, we believe that public investment in culture offers outstanding value for money.

“In that context, we wish to register our strong concerns that any moves to reduce public funding to the arts and heritage sectors in 2018-19 would critically undermine the achievement of the Scottish Government’s overarching purpose and strategic objectives – and, beyond this, in the context of ongoing pressure on other sources of cultural funding, a modest increase in public funding for the sector would enable Scotland’s core cultural infrastructure to survive and thrive.”

Mr Watt added: “This letter demonstrates the strength of concern amongst our members that future funding for culture is at real risk as part of this year’s Scottish budget negotiations – and the devastating impact a cut in funding would have for arts and heritage organisations throughout the length and breadth of Scotland.

“Aside from this, I think we are able to make a compelling case that the cultural sector is actually already punching significantly above its weight when it comes to addressing a wide range of Scottish Government priorities.”