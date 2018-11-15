Ocean Terminal to be renamed Porta as owners announce major revamp

Ocean Terminal is set to be re-launched as Porta after its owners pledged to transform the shopping centre into one of Scotland’s best retail and leisure destinations.

Owners Resolution Property have announced plans to attract an “exciting new mix of aspirational and premium bands” to the centre, which they purchased for an undisclosed sum in 2012.

Ocean Terminal is to be renamed. Picture: TSPL

Ocean Terminal, which currently welcomes more than 4.5 million visitors every year, will be renamed Porta, maintaining the maritime theme.

How much the revamp is projected to cost has not yet been revealed.

The revamp comes after Resolution Property attempted without success to off-load the shopping complex for a reported £57 million last May.

Due to open in the third quarter of 2019, Porta will attempt to emulate other brands in Resolution Property’s successful retail outlet portfolio, including their Honfleur Normandy Outlet in France, Designer Outlet Soltau in Germany and Billund Designer Outlet, currently being redeveloped in Denmark.

Shane Scott, partner at Resolution Property, said: “Delivering an outlet concept to the area is a unique and exciting opportunity and one that will transform the current offer. Ocean Terminal already enjoys good footfall and an impressive line-up of international brands, but we believe there is greater demand for a destination that provides experience as well as value. In fact, a number of our tenants have expressed demand for an outlet offer. Porta will build on this demand to establish the centre as one of Scotland’s leading outlet destinations.”

Ian Kitchen, partner at KLM Retail, said: “The key ingredients for a successful outlet experience are already present for Porta to capitalise on. The waterfront location, strong leisure and restaurant offer, the Royal Yacht Britannia, a new whiskey museum, as well as high tourism numbers are all important factors in curating a destination experience. The scheme will also benefit from being in an affluent catchment, only 15 minutes from Edinburgh city centre.”

Ocean Terminal opened in 2001 on the land occupied by Leith’s Henry Robb shipyard.

