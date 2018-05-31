Mum of Maybury crash victim: Find animal who left my Jonny to die

THE GRIEVING family of a young driver have begged for help in catching the “animal” car thief who caused the horror crash that killed him.

Groundworker Jonathan Smith, 29, from East Craigs, died after a speeding stolen Audi A3 forced a family’s BMW to plough into his car in the early hours of last Friday on Maybury Road.

Almost one week on from the tragedy, Mr Smith’s relatives launched appeals in the hope of helping a massive police manhunt for the stolen car’s driver.

Mum Ellen McDaid described those responsible as “scum” and said: “Some animal left me with a pile of photos with no son.

“He was the eldest of four. They left two young men and a much younger sister and a whole family broken-hearted. Someone out there must know something. The car was out there for over a month. Was it your neighbours or your friend? It had to be sitting somewhere for weeks. Help get justice for Jonny and his broken family please.”

Ms McDaid added: “We as a family now have to lay tributes to my son as we wait for news of when we can get our Jonathan back to lay him to rest.”

Uncle Robert McCallum described an extremely “emotional week” as the family try and come to terms with their loss.

He asked for help in finding the “sick individuals who thought that stealing a car and joyriding was a thrill and just something to do for a laugh!”

And added: “These individuals who have carried out this barbaric atrocity (and you know who you are) go on in a day to day basis with no remorse, feelings for others, sympathy, or indeed understanding for what they have done and have absolutely no idea the scars they have left behind on a grieving family.”

Mr Smith’s Peugeot 206 burst into flames after the 12.30am crash and the Audi A3 was later found abandoned in Cowdenbeath.

The grey A3 had been stolen from a house in Liberton more than a month earlier on April 17.

“We don’t feel sorry for ourselves, we feel most sorry for poor Jonathan who had to endure what he did,” added Mr McCallum.

“This is all due to the blatant arrogance, ignorance utter disregard that these human beings showed.”

Mr Smith’s brother, Gaven Smith took to Twitter to start a #JusticeForJonny campaign in a bid to help find those responsible.

He wrote: “If I ask one thing it would be everyone to share the life out this someone knows something!”

Saltire flags adorned with personal messages fluttered in the breeze above floral tributes at a roadside shrine to Mr Smith yesterday.

There was also a Hearts scarf, the club Mr Smith supported, from their first tie in November in front of the new main stand at Tynecastle.

Workmen and joggers stopped for a moment to take in the poignant tributes while traffic slowed as it passed.

Those living in earshot of the busy Maybury Road spoke of a community still in shock at the tragedy.

“Somebody just on their way home and doesn’t make it through no fault of their own - it’s very sad and a shock,” said retired university lecturer Wilf Mitchell, 65.