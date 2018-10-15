Missing mother and baby may have travelled to Edinburgh

Have your say

A mother who has gone missing with her newborn baby may be in Edinburgh.

Olivia Nalwanga, 29, and her two-week-old son Zeus were last seen in the Banchory Devenick area of Aberdeenshire at about 7.30am on Saturday.

On Monday, Police Scotland said Olivia and her son may have connections to the Edinburgh area and travelled there. Officers issued an appeal for information to help trace them.

Ms Nalwanga is described as being 5ft 4ins with short dark hair in a dreadlock style.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Riot powers on standby for Bonfire Night | Tributes to man found dead on beach | Traffic and travel

She was last seen wearing knee-length leggings and carrying luggage and a brown pram.

In a statement on social media, the force said: “Her disappearance is out of character and police want to ensure Olivia and Zeus are safe and well.

“Anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital