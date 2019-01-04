Man who died after Fife crash on Hogmanay is named

A 25-year-old man who died following a Hogmanay crash on a Fife road has been named.

Ryan Leigh Dorrill from Kirkcaldy died after his Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway on the A915 Standing Stane Road and collided with a tree.

Police said that inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are continuing and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn, of Fife's Road Policing, said: “Tragically, this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our thoughts are with Ryan’s family.

"We will continue to offer any support we can and at the request of the family, we are asking that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“As part of our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Ryan during the evening of Sunday 30 December leading into the morning of the 31st .

"Likewise we'd urge anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of the Standing Stane Road during those hours to also contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 832 of 31st December 2018.