Man killed in collision with van in Fife

Police are appealing for help to identify a young man killed in a traffic accident.

The pedestrian was hit by a Renault Trafic van on the B925 road near Crossgates, Fife, about 11.45pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the van escaped uninjured.

Police Scotland Sergeant Fraser Cameron said: “At this time we have not been able to identify the young man killed in this tragic collision as he was carrying no form of identification with him.

“We are appealing for anyone who may be able to help us identify him to call police at Glenrothes on the 101 number.”