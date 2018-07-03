Man dies after being pulled from sea at St Andrews

A man has died after he was pulled unconscious from the sea near a beach.

Emergency services were called to the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife, after a member of the public spotted the man in the water at about 8.25pm on Monday.

He was recovered from the sea by coastguards and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for information as they try to identify the man.

He is described as 5ft 3ins, aged between 50 and 70, with a tanned complexion, grey and black hair, slight stubble and blue eyes.

A beach towel, a pink Cotton Traders polo shirt, a pair of George at Asda sunglasses and a pair of white Lonsdale trainers (size six) were recovered from the shore.

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill of north east Fife CID said: “Our inquiries continue to establish the identity of the man and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist us.

“Anyone with information that can help us identify this man is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 4194 of July 2.”