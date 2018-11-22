Man arrested after rocks thrown at Ruth Davidson’s Edinburgh office

Have your say

Police have arrested a man after Ruth Davidson’s Edinburgh base was attacked on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 11.40am at the Scottish Conservative leader’s office building on Roseburn Terrace.

An image sent in by an Edinburgh Evening News reader shows the extent of the damage to the window. Pictuer: Iain Connelly

According to STV, a man was seen to be carrying rocks in a bag before throwing them at windows and demanding to be let into the building.

The Edinburgh Central MSP was not in the building at the time.

Two members of staff were understood to be present and were left shaken but uninjured.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Picture: John Devlin

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident took place at the Edinburgh constituency office this morning.

“Police were called and attended almost immediately.

“The two staff members are shaken but not physically hurt.

“We thank the police for dealing with this incident so quickly and effectively.”

