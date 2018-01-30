Man accused of sexual offences at picturesque caves in Fife

Have your say

A man is to stand trial accused of repeatedly carrying out sex acts at a tourist attraction in Fife.

Lilko Fontenliev is alleged to have approached a number of women at the Caiplie Caves in Fife before carrying out sex acts in front of them.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on various dates in September and October last year at the caves, which sit on the Fife Coastal Path between Anstruther and Crail.

Fontenliev, 47, a Bulgarian national in the UK as a temporary farm worker, denied three charges under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act at a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today/yesterday [TUE].

His lawyer, Lesley Beats, said the defence were awaiting potential DNA evidence to be produced by the Crown.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case to a trial date in April.